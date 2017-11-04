After the Golmaal Again hysteria, Bollywood didn’t see any big movies. This week two movies released at the box office, Ittefaq and Thor: Ragnarok. As one is backed by prestigious names in Bollywood, other is a Hollywood biggie.

Ittefaq starring Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna backed by Dharma, Red Chillies and B.R Studios released without any major promotions. A 100 minutes film without any song, without any event, it just gathered a bit of steam by celebs tweeting about it.

Ittefaq took a slow start at the box office in the morning but the early estimates coming in for the film shows it jumped in its evening shows. Gathering positive reviews by many critics, it seems word of mouth for the film will be more on a positive side. The early trends suggest the movie could be in the range of 4-4.25 crores.

Sidharth Malhotra’s last movie A Gentleman collected 4.04 crores on its opening day. But it was heavily promoted in comparison to Ittefaq. It would be interesting to see whether Ittefaq could cross this number with as much as nil promotions.

On the other side, Thor: Ragnarok could surprise everyone with its amazing opening day. The latest Thor installment has collected 7.73 crores on its first day. This would be double the Ittefaq (early estimates) and could grow over the weekend.

It would be interesting to see where this unconventional competition will end up at the box office. Ittefaq is an adaptation of the 1969 film by the same name. It was directed by Yash Chopra and starred Rajesh Khanna and Nanda in lead roles.

The new movie, released this Friday, is directed by Abhay Chopra and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Dharma Productions