Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk has been creating waves by getting some extraordinary reviews from all over. The film grossed over 3.60 crores on the day 1 at the Indian box office.

Word of mouth is excellent for this one and people are labeling at as a bonafide masterpiece. The film stars Tom Hardy, Keneth Branagh, Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden, Harry Styles in pivotal roles. The thrilling plot revolves around World War II and about the evacuation of Allied troops from the French city of Dunkirk before Nazi forces can take hold. This is the first time master Nolan is stepping in a war zone. Going by the word of mouth, he has changed the scenario of war movies & genre with this one.

Christopher Nolan’s previous works The Dark Knight and Interstellar have been box office friendly in Bollywood resulting in a good collection. Indian market for Hollywood films is rapidly growing and that can be seen by early releases of many English films in India. The Jungle Book is the perfect example of what any film could result if made well. Dunkirk targets limited audience but the word of mouth could pretty well go in the favour of the film.

Nolan, again, is uniting with Hans Zimmer at music for this one and one can’t stay oblivious to the fact that it will be a treat to watch and listen. The movie in India is released only in English and facing a tough competition from Tiger Shroff-Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Munna Michael and Lipstick Under My Burkha.

Tiger Shroff’s Munna Michael has opened to a dull response. If Dunkirk performs tremendously well over weekend, it might gain some screens profiting over Munna Michael‘s lukewarm run. Next week Mubarakan and Indu Sarkar releases and it will eat up a considerable amount of screens.