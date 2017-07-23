Dunkirk Scores Well On The 2nd Day At The Indian Box Office

Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk has been creating waves by getting some extraordinary reviews from all over. The film has grossed over 4 Crores on day 2 at the Indian box office.

The film now stands with a total of 7.60 Crores at the Indian box office. The film released with Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin’s much-awaited film Munna Michael and Konkona Sen Sharma, Rachna Pathak Shah, Aahana Kumara and Plabita Borthakur’s Lipstick Under My Burkha.

The film had earned 3.60 Crores on day 1 at the Indian box office. The film is performing quite well at the ticket window.

Word of mouth is excellent for this one and people are labeling at as a bonafide masterpiece. The film stars Tom Hardy, Keneth Branagh, Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden, Harry Styles in pivotal roles. The thrilling plot revolves around World War II and about the evacuation of Allied troops from the French city of Dunkirk before Nazi forces can take hold. This is the first time master Nolan is stepping in a war zone. Going by the word of mouth, he has changed the scenario of war movies & genre with this one.

Nolan, again, is uniting with Hans Zimmer at music for this one and one can’t stay oblivious to the fact that it will be a treat to watch and listen. Tiger Shroff’s Munna Michael has opened to a dull response.

If Dunkirk performs tremendously well over weekend, it might gain some screens profiting over Munna Michael‘s lukewarm run. Next week Mubarakan and Indu Sarkar releases and it will eat up a considerable amount of screens.