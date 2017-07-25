Dunkirk Is Unstoppable! Enjoys A Very Good Monday At The Box Office

Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk after enjoying a very good weekend is holding up superbly on weekdays too. It has grossed 3.67 crores on its first Monday at the box office. When a film’s Monday is better than it’s Friday, it only proves one thing – the film is trending well.

The film had a good weekend at the Indian box office grossing over 3.60 crores (Friday), 4 crores (Saturday) and 4.30 crores (Sunday) respectively. The film was just released a little over 400 screens in India covering the IMAX screens. If we notice the collections and the amount of screen space film has got it is clear that it has been accepted by everyone.

Written and directed by Nolan, the epic action thriller Dunkirk brings the story of Operation Dynamo to the big screen as it unfolds on land, sea, and air. The film opens as hundreds of thousands of Allied troops are trapped on the beach. Their backs to the sea, they face an impossible situation as the enemy closes in.

In making the announcement, Denzil Dias stated, “Christopher Nolan has created a film that brings this extraordinary event to the screen in a thrilling and uniquely real cinematic experience. Critics and audiences alike agree that Dunkirk must be seen on the biggest possible screen, and we anticipate that the incredible response among audiences across India will drive continued success well into the coming weeks at the Box Office.”

Trending :

The behind-the-scenes creative team on Dunkirk included director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema, production designer Nathan Crowley, editor Lee Smith, costume designer Jeffrey Kurland, visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson, and special effects supervisor Scott Fisher. The music was composed by Hans Zimmer. Dunkirk was filmed on location in France, Holland, the UK and Los Angeles utilizing a combination of IMAX and 65mm film.