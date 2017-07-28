Dunkirk Has A Good 1st Week At The Indian Box Office

Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk is yet another Hollywood film which proves a well made content filled film can do well without language being a roadblock. Dunkirk has collected quite a decent amount in its 1st week at the Indian box office.

The Grand total of the film after the first weekend was 11.90 crores* which laid the base of the film to enjoy a good weekend. After amazing first 3 days, the film went on to have a very good Monday. The film saw a minimal drop as it collected 3.67 crores* on its 4th day.

It’s from Tuesday the film started to witness a drop in the collections. The film collected 0.90 crores* on its 4th day. Still, thanks to the word of mouth, the film juiced all up in its weekend. Wednesday was pretty ordinary too grossing over 0.85 crores*. This fall might be a result of various reasons like releasing only in English language, competition from Munna Michael and Lipstick Under My Burkha or limited screen space (417 screens). Thursday too saw a minimal drop as the movie collected 0.75 crores*. To see on a bright side, the movie did hold well for last 3 days but Tuesday saw a considerable drop.

The 1st-week total collection of the film now stands to 18.07 crores. Critics went gaga of the film but a certain section of the audience felt the nonlinear plot of the film played the culprit. Many also claimed the pace of the movie was slow even after the duration of the film was just 116 minutes. Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar did the business of over 35 crores at the box office but Dunkirk will fall short of it.

After the release of Mubarakan, Indu Sarkar and Raag Desh this week, Bollywood has two major release in next couple of weeks in Jab Harry Met Sejal and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. This surely will result in Dunkirk losing more screens resulting in the end of its run at the Indian box office.