Box Office – Dull week ahead for Bollywood

It is going to be five dull days ahead for Bollywood, what with no major release this Friday. Coffee With D is the sole arrival of the week and it isn’t the kind of film that is expected to open massively right from the first show itself.

Unfortunately for Bollywood, there is nothing else in the running either. Last Friday’s release OK Jaanu has gone down at a rapid pace. On the other hand Dangal too is on its way out. Yes, it is all set to collect more than OK Jaanu in the coming few days but that doesn’t say much. As a matter of fact it would be interesting to see whether the fifth Friday of Dangal turns out to be greater than the opening day of Coffee With D. If that happens, it would only further reflect on the poor release strategy that many filmmakers have, what with no one really making use of the week which was otherwise available wide open.

All said and done, this Friday one can’t expect Bollywood films to earn even combined collections of 3 crore. Considering the fact that close to 3000 screens would be playing Dangal, OK Jaanu and Coffee With D between them, this would come down to 10% overall occupancy (or even lesser).

Thankfully, Raees and Kaabil arrive on Wednesday itself so there would be ‘achche din’ at least mid-week. However, before that it is going to be ultra-dull times at the Box Office and one would have to live with that.

