Diwali has always been the favourite period for Bollywood, from Om Shanti Om to Krrish 3, we have seen numerous of amazing films releasing during this period. Let’s analyze the last 5 years of Bollywood during Diwali.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Ajay Devgn’s Son Of Sardaar was one unfortunate clash happened back in 2012. Things got nasty when it came to Jab Tak Hai Jaan acquiring more number of screens. Though both the films ended up being on plus side. Jab Tak Hai Jaan was declared as a super hit collecting 120.65 crores, whereas Son Of Sardaar collected 105.30 crores amassing the hit tag.

Hrithik Roshan ruled the 2013 Diwali with Krrish 3. This fantasy franchise which started with Koi… Mil Gaya back in 2003 has been kids’ favourite since then. Krrish 3 collected a massive 240.50 crores garnering a hit tag at the box office.

The new year arrived early in 2014 when Shah Rukh Khan arrived with Happy New Year in 2014. Though the movie was panned by critics it went on to collect 205 crores at the box office ending on a plus side.

After giving us our Eidi in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Salman Khan reunited with Sooraj Barjatiya to make our Diwali sweeter with Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Or at least it was the purpose). The movie target the family audience received mixed word of mouth from the audience. As Bhai himself has agreed, his movies are review-proof, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo collected 207.40 crores at the box office.

Last year we saw one of the most unique clashes as two movies of total contrast genres in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Shivaay locked horns on Diwali. Both target a different set of audience, still, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was loved for its music and performances. Ajay Devgn’s directorial Shivaay managed to cross just past 100 crores, whereas Karan Johar & Ranbir Kapoor’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil collected 112.50 crores.

This year we have a flashback of 2007 when Taare Zameen Par and Welcome released on Diwali. With Secret Superstar and Golmaal Again, probabilities are both will end up on a winning side. Yes, Golmaal Again will open well but Secret Superstar is going to give a tough competition.