A few days back there was a statement made by director Anil Sharma, director of Gadar Ek Prem Katha, that Baahubali2 has not broken any records since according to him his film if released today would have had a valuation of 5000 crores.

“Gadar had done a business of 265 crores in 2001 when the ticket rates were Rs 25 only. As per today’s valuation, it is Rs 5,000 crore now and ‘Bahubali 2‘ has just reached some Rs 1,500 crore, so no record has been broken,” he said. (Read full story here: Baahubali 2 vs Gadar Collections)

Of course, we decided to cross check these facts and found out how Gadar today will not make 5000 crores but will maximum scale up to 500 crores. The film’s actual collections in 2001 were 76.88 crores. As per Box Office India, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’s Adjusted Nett Gross is Rs 4,68,40,71,260, which translates to Rs 468 crores 40 lakhs 71 thousand and 260. Also, the movie had a footfall of 5.05 crores (in the year 2001), which means that the maximum collection today cannot be more than Rs 500-550 crores. (Read: Sharmaji, Did You Add An Extra Zero By Mistake For Gadar’s Collections?)

Although Anil Sharma may not agree with us, he surely has a reason to cheer now since our latest research suggests that Baahubali 2 collected less than Gadar Ek Prem Katha on its 6th Friday.

Baahubali 2 collected less than 1 crore on its 6th Friday while the Sunny Deol starrer was strong at 1 crore Plus collection on its 6th Friday back in 2001, which if converted with today’s valuation is huge! Gadar had footfalls of 5.05 crores during its run and that itself is massive for that time.

Gadar Ek Prem Katha and Baahubali 2 both being good entertainers of its era have obviously made a mark at the box office too.