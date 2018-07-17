This week will see the release of Dhadak which marks the Hindi film debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. The film directed by Shashank Khaitan is the official remake of Sairat, which is the highest grossing Marathi film of all time. The theatrical trailer of Dhadak found acceptance from the target audience, and the trade is quite confident that the film will take a good start at the box office.

After a promising trailer, the makers unveiled music of the film and two songs i.e. Dhadak Title Song and Zingaat escalated the buzz further. Going by the pre-release material that the makers unveiled, Dhadak seems like a winner, however it will be Friday that will decide fate of the film. The movie is expected to open around 8.5 to 9 crores at the box office, and not just the metros but also the mass centres like Gujarat and Rajasthan are expected to contribute significantly to the opening day collections. The local flavour backed with massy music is one of the major reasons to get the masses at these two centres on board.

The backing by Karan Johar has provided the much-needed cushion to the film as over the years he has associated himself with quality romantic films and Dhadak falls right into that zone. Apart from the trailer and music, another factor that works in favour of the film is the fact that it is the first true blue romantic film releasing after a long time and the genre has a loyal audience. Dhadak is Shashank Khaitan’s third directorial after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania and the director is expected to complete a hat-trick of success with this one.

The advance booking of Dhadak opens tomorrow, however it is the spot booking and audience response from initial screenings that would decide the fate of the film. The collections in Maharashtra would be lower than usual as a major chunk of audience has already watch Sairat, however the film is expected to cover up the shortfall in Maharashtra from circuits like Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana. Currently, we would go ahead with an optimistic prediction of 8.50 to 9 crores, however a lot would depend on how the Maharashtra belt fairs.