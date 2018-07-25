Dhadak Overseas Box Office: Inches Closer To The 2 Million Dollar Mark!

Dhadak Overseas Box Office: Dhadak starring Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor has been garnering amazing response from the audiences. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak is an official adaptation of super hit Marathi film Sairat which stars Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar. The Hindi remake is the debut film of Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi and it seems she’s has successfully managed to leave her mark on everyone’s mind.

The domestic box office is a proof that people are loving the film and how! Despite getting compared with Sairat, Dhadak has been doing tremendously well at the box office.

Just under its first week, Dhadak has raked in a whopping amount of 44.95 crores at the box office. The film stars two new comers and despite that it has managed to break all the previous records which were set by the then new comers. Well, it’s an achievement for both of them and the whole team. Not only at the Indian box office, but Dhadak is being loved in the Overseas markets too. It has collected a total of $ 1.68 million which totals around 11.55 crores INR in overseas. In North America, Dhadak went on to collect $ 498,000 in UAE-GCC $ 506,000, UK-Ireland $ 200,000 and in ANZ it collected $ 176,000 at the box office. Well, the numbers are doing the talk for the film.

These numbers are a proof that content is the real king. Even if it’s a remake, it hasn’t affected the film in any major way. The positive word of mouth and Ishaan & Janhvi’s performances have helped the film to grow big at the box office. Even in the weekdays, the film has hold a good grip and scoring well.