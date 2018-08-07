Dhadak Box Office: Dhadak starring debutante Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter has been receiving well at the box office. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak released on 20 July, 2018. The film is an official remake of Nagraj Manjule’s Marathi blockbuster Sairat which starred Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar.

Janhvi, who is the daughter of late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, has garnered a lot of appreciation in her kitty. The audiences have loved watching her on the big screen as she reminds them of Sridevi in a way.

Talking about the box office, Dhadak has successfully collected a whopping amount of 71.92 crores which makes a profitable venture for the makers. Made on a budget of 35 crores (including P & A) which makes the return on investment to 36.92 crores. The ROI % thus stands at 105.48%.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is overwhelmed with the success of her recently released debut film Dhadak, feels that it is the stepping stone of her career to earn acceptance from the audience.

Interacting with media at the success meet of Dhadak along with producer Karan Johar, co-actor Ishaan Khatter and director Shashank Khaitan here on Thursday, Janvhi, asked whether success of a Dhadak‘ has now removed star kid tag from her, said: “I hope so.. but I still think that I have long way to go. I don’t think success of one film, even though it means the world to me, will change that perception.

“There are still lots more things that I need to do or I aspire to do to earn love, affection and acceptance from the audience but it’s a stepping stone of my career.”