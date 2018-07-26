Dhadak Box Office Day 6: Continues To Stay Over 4 Crore Mark!

Dhadak had a Day One on 8.71 crores and ever since then has been quite consistent at the Box Office. On its sixth day as well, the film was steady as 4.06 crores came in. The fact that the film has manged over 4 crores on each of the weekdays as well is a good sign that the film has been accepted.

Of course, the manner in which the film had jumped on Saturday and then gained further momentum on Sunday, it had seemed that each of the weekdays may stay over the 5 crore mark. That would have allowed it to take the Super-hit route. Still, at least a Hit tag is there for the Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor film as 48.01 crores have already come in and the 50 Crore Club would be entered by the close of first week.

Karan Johar has enjoyed a very good track record over the years as a producer where he has dabbled across genres. Earlier this year he bankrolled Raazi, a serious woman-centric spy drama and now with Dhadak he has taken a romantic drama musical route. With many more major films in the pipeline in years to come, he is certainly set to soar higher.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources