Dhadak Box Office Day 4: Has A Good Hold On Monday!

Dhadak Box Office Day 4: The manner in which the weekend had picked up for Dhadak, there weren’t many doubts that the film would hold well on Monday as well. The Shashank Khaitan directed affair had managed good momentum already and that was set to continue over the weekdays as well. This is what happened on Monday as 5.52 crores more came in. Considering the fact that the opening day numbers were 8.71 crores, that’s a good hold by all means.

The film has now collected 39.19 crores already and by the look of things, at least 15 crores more should now come in during rest of the weekdays. That should bring the first week collections in the vicinity of 55 crores which would mark a good run for the film. Veere Di Wedding and Raazi had the first week collections of 56.96 crores and 56.59 crores respectively, and it has to be seen where does Dhadak stand in comparison to these films as the days progress.

As for the record held by Student of the Year for the best first week when it comes to a film with newcomers, it would be very comfortably surpassed by the Ishaan Khattar and Jahnvi Kapoor starrer. Student of the Year had brought in 48 crores in its first week and that number would be crossed in quick time.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder