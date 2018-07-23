Dhadak is set to be yet another Hit this #WinningSeason as the film continued to find momentum right through the weekend. The numbers kept coming in and that ensured a healthy weekend, what with 33.67 crore been accumulated.

This was after Sunday showed growth again and saw 13.92 crore been collected at the Box Office.

What has to be seen is that where does the film go from here. The start has ensured that the film would comfortably enter the 50 Crore Club during the weekdays as well even with a normal fall. However, if the film ends up collecting quite well on Monday as well with minimal fall from Friday then anything is possible for this Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor film.

Right now, director Shashank Khaitan can well be assured of at least a Hit in hand. However there is a good possibility that the film could emerge as a Superhit at the Box Office. Though there have been quite a few Hits, Superhits and Blockbusters in 2018, none of it has been a pure love story. That void too has been filled by Karan Johar’s Dhadak which is a clean musical romantic entertainer, hence adding on to the varied genre of films that has worked this year.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder