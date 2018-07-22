Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor can continue to smile. Their Dhadak is on a winning path as the film jumped further on Saturday. If the Friday number of 8.71 crore was anyways good enough, Saturday collections of 11.04 crore are all the more impressive. Had these numbers come on Sunday then too it would have been a very good response for the Shashank Khaitan directed affair. However, for a film with newcomers to register a double digit score on its second day itself is a good enough feat that is worthy enough to be celebrated.

The film has accumulated 19.75 crore already and the collections over the weekend would now come quite close to 34-35 crore mark. Dhadak is actually following a trajectory very similar to Shashank Khaitan’s first film with Karan Johar, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya. The Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer musical romcom drama had started at 9 crore mark and then fetched 33.74 crore over the weekend. Now it has to be seen how does Dhadak fare in days to come.

Dhadak would also be competing with Karan Johar’s last release Raazi which had started at 7.53 crore mark and then accumulated 32.93 crore over the weekend. That was a far more serious film though and now Dhadak, a love story, could well end up bringing in better numbers.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder