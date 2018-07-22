Dhadak Box Office Day 2: 11.04 Crores VS Student Of The Year VS Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon!

Dhadak is finally in the theaters and those who were asking “Will it be as good as Sairat” have been finally getting their answers. Performances of Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor have been praised by one all. Comparison with Sairat was bound to happen and it’s happening. Dhadak’s few biggest competitors are Student Of The Year & Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.

Both of the above mentioned films had debutantes in them. Yes, Kapil Sharma was way more famous than a Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra or even Alia Bhatt at the time of their launch. Kapil Sharma was a household name by the time he appeared for the first time in the film. But, going by the technical aspects, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon was a film starring a debutante and hence we’ve included in this article.

Dhadak marked its opening day on a very good note as it collected 8.71 crores on its 1st day. Whereas, Student Of The Year, which was released back in 2012, had collected 7.48 crores on its 1st day. It had the pre-release buzz and great content to back the film. We all know where Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt went on to be from there. The real surprise came in when Kapil Sharma made his debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. The Kapil Sharma starrer went on to collect an excellent 10.15 crores on its opening day.

On its second day Dhadak has shown a pretty impressive jump of over 25% and has collected 11.04 crores. The movie now stands at the total of 19.75 crores. Student Of The Year had collected in the range of 10 crores on its day 2 which took its 2 days total somewhere around 17.50 crores. Kapil Sharma’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon had dropped on its day 2 as it collected 8.60 crores on its 1st Saturday. Its 2 days total was 18.75 crores.

Veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar watched the movie, and tweeted: “Loved it. Both Janhvi and Ishaan are unbelievably excellent. Brilliant is too timid word for them. Janhvi, you are really a worthy daughter of a worthy mother. Lots of love.”

Janhvi is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late iconic actress Sridevi, while Ishaan is the son of veteran actress Neelima Azeem. He made his film debut with Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds, but Dhadak has marked Ishaan’s Bollywood entry.