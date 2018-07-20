Dhadak Box Office Day 1 Early Trends & Morning Occupancy Update

Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak has finally hit the theatres today and it has been getting pretty good reviews from everyone. Being a official remake of a super hit Marathi film Sairat, it was quite obvious that comparisons will be made. But the debutante Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter have left up to the expectations and made everyone proud out there.

Talking about the morning occupancy, Dhadak has taken a decent start with upto 25-30% occupancy. As the day goes by, it will start picking up since the word of mouth will help it grow.

Considering the amount of screens movie has released in, it has got a decent start that too for a debutant film it quite good. Existing champion in Sanju and new releases like Hotel Transylvania 3 and Skyscraper have bagged a huge chunk of screens. Though Sanju will get the highest of all the new releases.

Dhadak is a small town innocent love story between Janhvi and Ishaan which will make you fall in love with just like Sairat’s Archie and Parshya did! The film will enjoy a good run at the box office too since it has no competition as such. Other releases like Sanju and Soorma have started slowing down. All the youngsters would now prefer to watch this sweet love story.

Also talking about the early trends which are flowing in, Dhadak might end up making 7-9 crores on its first day which is great achievement in itself. Janhvi and Ishaan’s performances prove that the Bollywood has been gifted with two wonderful actors. They have also proved that they are here to stay and be the part of this big league.

Till the next set of films releases, Dhadak would have juiced up as much as it could at the box office. We are sure that if today Sridevi must have been here, she would have been very proud of her daughter’s big and successful debut!