Dhadak Box Office Collections: Biggest Week 1 For A Newcomer Flick!

After scoring a record opening day and weekend for a newcomer flick, Dhadak has kept its standing strong right through the week as well. The film has now officially scored the biggest ever Week One when it comes to a debutant flick.

This is how the Shashank Khaitan directed film has scored when compared to the others in the Top-10 list:

Dhadak – 51.50 crore* [Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor]

Student of the Year – 48 crore [Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt]

Heropanti – 35.91 crore [Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon]

Hero – 30.87 crore [Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty]

Ishaqzaade – 25.70 crore [Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra]

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa – 21.01 crore [Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza]

Saawariya – 17.50 crore [Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor]

Vicky Donor – 15 crore [Ayushmann Khurranna and Yami Gautam]

Sanam Teri Kasam – 8.50 crore [Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane]

Band Baaja Baaraat – 8.28 crore [Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma]

It is quite interesting to note that the Karan Johar film is following the exact same graph as his own Student of the Year. The Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra starrer had registered an opening weekend of 30 crore and then went on to accumulate 48 crore in its first week. On the other hand Dhadak scored a weekend of 33.67 crore and has since then maintained similar pace to bring on 51.50 crore*.

It would now be interesting to see where does the film’s lifetime go since Student of the Year had ended its run at 70 crore and a similar total is expected out of Dhadak as well.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder