Aamir Khan managed to give a path breaking performance in his recent release, Dangal. The film has received immense appreciation from one and all and it has been climbing up the charts with its box office numbers. In 10 days, the film has made a massive collection of 271.24 crores.

Dangal has now become Aamir’s newest 200 crore club entrant. Also, with a powerful performance in the overseas circuit, the film has sealed a place in the highest overseas grossers.

With this, the actor has added 200 points for the 200 crore club entry and also 50 more points for the overseas collections in Koimoi’s Power Index.

The actor who is currently on the second spot now stands with 1200 points. The film is soon expected to make it to the 300 crore club and Aamir will simultaneously be adding more points yet, he will not be able to beat Salman Khan who is at the top with 1700 points. Since Salman has two more films lined up next year, Aamir will not be able to catch up with the star’s points.

Shah Rukh on the other hand just lost 50 points from his star ranking since Happy New Year was evicted from the top 10 overseas grossing list. He now stands on the third spot with 950 points.

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

