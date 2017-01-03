SHARE

Aamir Khan managed to give a path breaking performance in his recent release, Dangal. The film has received immense appreciation from one and all and it has been climbing up the charts with its box office numbers. In 10 days, the film has made a massive collection of 271.24 crores.


Dangal has now become Aamir’s newest 200 crore club entrant. Also, with a powerful performance in the overseas circuit, the film has sealed a place in the highest overseas grossers.

Aamir Adds More Points At Star Ranking; Still Won't Be Able To Beat Salman
Aamir Adds More Points At Star Ranking; Still Won’t Be Able To Beat Salman

With this, the actor has added 200 points for the 200 crore club entry and also 50 more points for the overseas collections in Koimoi’s Power Index.

The actor who is currently on the second spot now stands with 1200 points. The film is soon expected to make it to the 300 crore club and Aamir will simultaneously be adding more points yet, he will not be able to beat Salman Khan who is at the top with 1700 points. Since Salman has two more films lined up next year, Aamir will not be able to catch up with the star’s points.

Shah Rukh on the other hand just lost 50 points from his star ranking since Happy New Year was evicted from the top 10 overseas grossing list. He now stands on the third spot with 950 points.

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

  • 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
  • 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
  • 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
  • Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
  • In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

(Please rotate your screen for best viewing)

Rank100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs PtsOverseas PtsTotal
1. Salman Khan6004006001001700
2. Aamir Khan1006003002001200
3. Shah Rukh Khan4004000150950
4. Akshay Kumar600000600
5. Ajay Devgn600000600
6. Hrithik Roshan20020000400
7. Ranbir Kapoor300000300
8. Ranveer Singh2000050250
9. Varun Dhawan200000200
10. John Abraham200000200
11. Sushant Singh Rajput100000100
12. Arjun Kapoor100000100
13. Farhan Akhtar100000100
14. Saif Ali Khan100000100
SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

2 COMMENTS

  1. Aamir Khan won’t able to beat Salman Khan’s star ranking but successfully has beaten Shah Rukh Khan’s star ranking by a big margin. That should be the heading.

  2. The mathematical formulation of Index is done by kinergarden kid. Hitting 200cr figure is much more than 2X times difficult and rewardable than hitting 100cr. So if the multification factor is 100 for 100Cr movies, it should be atleast 280 for 200cr movie and so on.

LEAVE A REPLY