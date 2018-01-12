Fukrey Returns is still running steadily at the box office. Despite Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai, this multi-starrer film has managed to mark its presence at the box office.

Fukrey Returns has collected a total amount of 80.13 crores till now. The film is made on a decent budget of 22 crores and it has earned a total amount of 58.13 crores as return on its investment. It takes the profit percentage to 264.22 %.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Fukrey Returns enjoyed a long good run as there was no other film other than Tiger Zinda Hai. Both the films will enjoy some more days at the box office since there is no big releases until January 25, 2018.

Apart from its box office collection, Fukrey Returns also received some amazing response from the audience.

Fukrey Returns stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh and Ali Fazal, it is a sequel to 2013’s Fukrey. Taking forward the unusual and intriguing tale of the four Fukras Hunny, Choocha, Lali and Zafar, the rooted story paved its way across the hearts of the audience.

Fukrey Returns is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment and directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film has released worldwide and has been taking the audience on a fun ride.