Actress Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood debut xXx: Return of Xander Cage, has resulted in a $308 million and still counting global cumulative figure, according to sources close to the movie’s production house.

A $85 million Paramount/Viacom Inc release, the movie features Vin Diesel in the key role — and is said to have become the 2017’s highest global grosser so far, the source added.

The film made $70 million worldwide over the February 10 weekend, and more than $60 million of that total came from a blockbuster, record-breaking opening in China with 6,600 screens, as per a source.

With xXx: Return of Xander Cage, the doors to Hollywood opened up for Deepika, who went on a global tour to promote the movie. She also brought Diesel to India on a trip he thoroughly enjoyed. They were accompanied by the film’s director DJ Caruso.