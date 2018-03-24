Deepika Padukone: The Undisputed Queen Of Bollywood!

Deepika Padukone is on a dream run at the Box-Office as far as commercial success is concerned. The actress, who is undoubtedly the biggest female superstar of the country currently, has acted in 11 films since 2012 and 9 out of them have been hugely successful at the Box-Office.

The only two films which failed to strike the chord with the audience includes Finding Fanny and Tamasha, both of which didn’t do well at the ticket window. If you keenly observe Deepika’s filmography in last few years, she has contributed significantly towards the success of the film, and this is indeed a great achievement in an industry usually dominated by the men.

Deepika held her ground strong against co-stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Saif Ali Khan as she wasn’t merely an eye candy in film starring these stars. Her success streak started with Cocktail (2012), and it has been no looking back for her since then.

Be it Tara in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Meenama in Chennai Express, Leela in Ram Leela, Mastani in Bajirao Mastani or Rani Padmini in Padmaavat, she won over the audiences’ time and again with her conviction. Although Bajirao Mastani starred another female lead, Priyanka Chopra, who delivered a flawless performance, Deepika Padukone was able to grab the audience attention with her fierce act. Like, same is the case with Padmaavat wherein despite Ranveer Singh getting the maximum acclaim from the masses, she did manage to hold her ground strong.

Although Katrina Kaif has delivered more hit films than Deepika, it goes without saying that Deepika is a bigger star as she had a meaty role in all the successful films, and the same slowly and steadily helped in building her own brand. In today’s time, Deepika is probably the only female actress who has the ability to carry a film on her own shoulder and deliver an extremely successful film, such is the star-power she commands.

Trending

At the top of her game, Deepika Padukone is currently being cautious about the projects she is associated with, which is the reason why there hasn’t been an announcement about her next film post Padmaavat. But knowing her script sense, we are quite sure that her next film will be worth the wait.

Here’s a glance at how Deepika Padukone films have fared since 2012:

Cocktail: Rs 77.75 crore

Race 2: Rs 97.50 crore

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Rs 186.00 crore

Chennai Express: Rs 227 crore

Ram Leela: Rs 116.20 crore

Finding Fanny: Rs 28.50 crore

Happy New Year: Rs 203.00 crore (Hindi + Tamil + Telugu)

Piku: Rs 80.00 crore

Tamasha: Rs 68.00 crore

Bajirao Mastani: Rs 184.16 crore

Padmaavat: Rs 300.26 (Hindi + Tamil + Telugu)