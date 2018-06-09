Decoding Rajesh Khanna: 2 Blockbusters & 31 Hits Defines The First “Superstar” Of Bollywood!

Decoding Rajesh Khanna: In his career spanning for over 20 years, Rajesh Khanna, popularly known as Kaka acted in over 100 films out of which approximately 43 proved to be immensely successful. The actor, who is termed as the first superstar of Indian Cinema had an extremely eventful career, wherein he saw the success like no one else, and later on could not handle the stardom which resulted in a massive fall in the later days of his career.

The ones who have witnessed the Rajesh Khanna era reveal that his stardom had to be seen to be believed. His major chunk of fan-base was the female audience as more often than not, he played a chocolate hero in the films. Most of the women in those days wanted their husband to romance like Rajesh Khanna. Kaka’s house often used to be surrounded by fans, and he always used to receive love letters from fans across India. Such was his craze that the women of India used to write letters out of their blood, just to get his attention.

On the professional front, Kaka holds’ the record of delivering 15 consecutive successful films (Average and Above) in a short span of 3 years (1969 to 1972), a record that stands unchallenged even today. Rajesh Khanna delivered his first ever Blockbuster in the form of Aaradhana (1969) and after that there was no looking back. Aaradhana was followed up with Do Raaste, Bandhan, The Train, Saccha Jhoota, Kati Patang, Aan Milo Sajana, Aanand and Andaz to name a few, which proved to be massive hits at the Box-Office. Rajesh Khanna was the number one star of the industry from 1969 to 1974, after which the nation got to see the rise of a new superstar in the form of Amitabh Bachchan. The list of Greatest Bollywood Superstars of all time would be incomplete without Rajesh Khanna, who is responsible to coin the term “SUPERSTAR” in India.

Here’s remembering KAKA by having a look at his HIT Films:

Aaradhana: Blockbuster

Do Raaste: Super Hit

Bandhan: Hit

The Train: Hit

Ittefaq: Hit

Saccha Jhoota: Hit

Safar: Hit

Kati Patang: Super Hit

Aan Milo Sajana: Hit

Anand: Hit

Andaz: Hit

Haathi Mere Saathi: Hit

Amar Prem: Hit

Dushman: Hit

Apna Desh: Hit

Bawarchi: Hit

Anuraag: Hit

Namak Haraam: Hit

Daag: Hit

Prem Nagar: Hit

Roti: Hit

Ajnabi: Hit

Amardeep: Hit

Thodisi wafai: Hit

Souten: Hit

Avtaar: Blockbuster

Maqsad: Hit

Naya Kadam: Hit

Masterji: Hit

Adhikar: Hit

Nasihat: Hit

Ghar Ka Chirag: Hit

Swarg: Hit