Decoding Rajesh Khanna: 2 Blockbusters & 31 Hits Defines The First “Superstar” Of Bollywood!

Decoding Rajesh Khanna: In his career spanning for over 20 years, Rajesh Khanna, popularly known as Kaka acted in over 100 films out of which approximately 43 proved to be immensely successful. The actor, who is termed as the first superstar of Indian Cinema had an extremely eventful career, wherein he saw the success like no one else, and later on could not handle the stardom which resulted in a massive fall in the later days of his career.
The ones who have witnessed the Rajesh Khanna era reveal that his stardom had to be seen to be believed. His major chunk of fan-base was the female audience as more often than not, he played a chocolate hero in the films. Most of the women in those days wanted their husband to romance like Rajesh Khanna. Kaka’s house often used to be surrounded by fans, and he always used to receive love letters from fans across India. Such was his craze that the women of India used to write letters out of their blood, just to get his attention.
On the professional front, Kaka holds’ the record of delivering 15 consecutive successful films (Average and Above) in a short span of 3 years (1969 to 1972), a record that stands unchallenged even today. Rajesh Khanna delivered his first ever Blockbuster in the form of Aaradhana (1969) and after that there was no looking back. Aaradhana was followed up with Do Raaste, Bandhan, The Train, Saccha Jhoota, Kati Patang, Aan Milo Sajana, Aanand and Andaz to name a few, which proved to be massive hits at the Box-Office. Rajesh Khanna was the number one star of the industry from 1969 to 1974, after which the nation got to see the rise of a new superstar in the form of Amitabh Bachchan. The list of Greatest Bollywood Superstars of all time would be incomplete without Rajesh Khanna, who is responsible to coin the term “SUPERSTAR” in India.
Here’s remembering KAKA by having a look at his HIT Films:
Aaradhana: Blockbuster
Do Raaste: Super Hit
Bandhan: Hit
The Train: Hit
Ittefaq: Hit
Saccha Jhoota: Hit
Safar: Hit
Kati Patang: Super Hit
Aan Milo Sajana: Hit
Anand: Hit
Andaz: Hit
Haathi Mere Saathi: Hit
Amar Prem: Hit
Dushman: Hit
Apna Desh: Hit
Bawarchi: Hit
Anuraag: Hit
Namak Haraam: Hit
Daag: Hit
Prem Nagar: Hit
Roti: Hit
Ajnabi: Hit
Amardeep: Hit
Thodisi wafai: Hit
Souten: Hit
Avtaar: Blockbuster
Maqsad: Hit
Naya Kadam: Hit
Masterji: Hit
Adhikar: Hit
Nasihat: Hit
Ghar Ka Chirag: Hit
Swarg: Hit