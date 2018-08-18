Decoding Gold: Here’s A Look At The Economics Of This Akshay Kumar Film!

Akshay Kumar’s Gold was off to a flying start at the Box-Office on Independence Day as the film raked in approximately Rs 25.25 crore on its opening day. The biz dropped considerably on the second day, however that has got more to do with the fact that the film over-performed on the opening day, and it is back in track with a jump in collections on Day 3 i.e. Friday. The biz is expected to escalate further on Saturday and Sunday which will lead to a healthy weekend total, although the film will fall short of the 5-day weekend collections of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Gold as of now is looking at the extended weekend collections in the range of Rs 72 to Rs 77 crore, which although a good result makes the hold in collections on Monday crucial for the film. As is the case with most films, Gold is financially safe venture for the producers who are in profits owing to the sale of theatrical, satellite, digital and music rights, however there is still a long way to go for the distributors to be in plus. The All India Distribution Rights of Gold have been sold of approximately Rs 60 crore, which means that the distributors will break even at collections in the range of Rs 120 crore.

To emerge a hit, the collections of Gold need to be in excess of Rs 130 crore and given the audience word of mouth and critical acclaim, the film should manage to attain a hit tag. Collections below Rs 130 crore would indeed send shock waves in the trade. The hold in collections on Monday and the trend from thereon will tell us if the film emerges a hit or no. Gold is the costliest Akshay Kumar film till date both in terms of budget as well as distribution rights. Monday collections in the range of Rs 5.00 crore would be a fair result for Gold as that would set the base for a respectable trend on the week days. The trade was initially expecting Rs 150 crore plus from the film, however the more than expected drop on Thursday has almost curtailed the chances of the film reaching this number.

The word of mouth is good in the metros, however nowhere close to extraordinary as projected on the social media. Rs 130 crore would be a good result for Gold, however its about time Akshay Kumar films go past the Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic Box-Office. With films like 2.0, Kesari, Housefull 4 and Hera Pheri 3 up for release, we are hopeful that the same shall happen soon. Verdict Chart For Gold:

Rs 115 to 129 crore: Average

Rs 130 to 145 crore: Hit

Rs 146 to 170 crore: Super Hit