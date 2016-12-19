SRK-Alia’s Dear Zindagi Makes 103% Profit At The Box Office

Gauri Shinde’s slice of life drama Dear Zindagi has turned out to be one of the profitable films of 2016.

Made on the moderate budget of 33 cores including P and A (excluding Shah Rukh Khan’s fees since he was the producer), the film has done a business of 67 crores at the box office so far. It has made the profit of 34 crores, which takes its profit percentage to 103.03%.

Dear Zindagi is currently the 6th most profitable film of the year after Neerja, Sultan, Pink, Airlift and Rustom.

This movie stars Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Angad Bedi and Kunal Kapoor in key roles.