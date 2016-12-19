Box Office – Dear Zindagi Weekend updates

Dear Zindagi is making the most of not much competition in the offering, as a result of which 1 crore* more came in its fourth weekend. Having managed 67 crore* already, it should now have a touch and go with the Pink lifetime total of 68 crore in its final run.

The Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt starrer managed to receive some rave reviews from the critics and also thanks to its connect with the youth, the film managed to sustain over its fourth weekend.

Dear Zindagi is expected to fold in this week in major circuits since Aamir Khan’s Dangal will be hitting the screens on Friday.

Dangal is expected to be one of the biggest films of the year and looks like it will put an end to the box office lull that has overall been there post the demonetization move of the government.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

