S.S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has set new benchmarks at the global box office. Despite being a Telugu film, its Hindi dubbed version has shattered box office records of many Bollywood biggies.

The film, starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati in lead roles, crossed the 50 crore mark in 2 days, the 100 crore benchmark in 3 days and whopping 150 crore milestone in 4 days.

The Day-Wise Collections are as follows:

Day Collections Friday 41 Crores Saturday 40.50 crores Sunday 46.50 crores Monday 40.25 crores Total 168.25 crores

Apart from its Hindi Version, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has broken many other box office records in the south. The film collected 175 crores in its opening weekend in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam versions in India.

In the US, the film was released via Great India Films, who said in a statement that the film has minted $10.49 million (Rs 68 crore).

While in the overseas markets, the film has grossed over 125 crores. It has performed phenomenally well in the markets of the USA, Canada and UAE.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion now stands with a total global collection of over 625 crores in 4 days.

With such a thunderous response, director Rajamouli expressed his happiness and thanked everyone by saying, “It’s only natural that a big project like ‘Baahubali‘ faces hurdles during release. I must say that the enormous love and support that was given by ‘Baahubali’ fans made us cruise through the obstacles.”

“Thank you, everyone, who have been with us for the past five years encouraging us at every turn. You have given us such a big success that we can keep it in our hearts for the rest of our lives,” he added further.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannah Bhatia, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan and Nassar in key roles. The film is produced under the company of Arka Media Works.

Watch this space for more Box Office updates on Baahubali 2.