Aamir Khan starrer Dangal has been performing phenomenally in China. The film’s performance has proved once again that Indian films have a huge demand in China. After collecting a total of 850.24 crores till 4th Saturday, the film showed a huge jump over 4th Sunday as it added more 41.76 crores in China. The film now stands with a grand total of 890 crores.

Dangal currently stands with an overseas total of 1122.25 crores. The film’s worldwide collections are 1664.60 crores – a new record set by any Bollywood film.

In the past, Aamir’s 3 Idiots and PK did well in China. In fact, PK was the first Bollywood film to mint over Rs 100 crore in China and it had done so in 16 days back in 2015.

Dangal is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and it is produced under the banners of UTV Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions. The film also features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar and Sakshi Tanwar in key roles.

Trending :

The film revolved around the story of an Indian wrestler and his hardships to train his daughters to become world-class wrestlers.

Aamir has been extremely pleased with the success of Dangal in China. Talking about the same, he said, “I am really happy that ‘Dangal‘ is getting appreciated in China and all over the world.”

On the work front, post the success of Dangal, Aamir will be next seen in Secret Superstar. Also, he has signed another film with YRF, titled Thugs Of Hindostan. The Vijay Krishna Arora film brings together for the first time on silver screen, Aamir along with Amitabh Bachchan. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh in key roles. It is slated to hit the theaters for Diwali 2018.