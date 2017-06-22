Dangal’s Worldwide Collections Close To Reaching 2000 Cr Mark

Aamir Khan’s Dangal has been phenomenal at the Chinese box office. The film is still adding moolah and currently stands with a collection of approximately 1208 crores at the Chinese box office. It has already become the first Indian film to make such a huge collection in China.

The sports drama has impressed the audiences in India as well as overseas. Dangal’s worldwide collections now stand at 1992 crores which is huge. A biopic on the life of former Indian wrestler Mahavir Phogat, Dangal resonated well with the Indian audience, generating over Rs 387 crore ticket sales upon its release in India.

The film features Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra and Sakshi Tanwar in lead roles.

While Dangal remains to be highest Bollywood grosser so far, with the upcoming release of Salman Khan’s Tubelight next week, it will be interesting to see how far it goes. Of course, first, the Salman film will have to surpass Sultan’s collections, to compete with Dangal in India.

Also, with the latest reports suggesting Tubelight’s release in China, we will have to see if the Salman Khan film catches up with Dangal there. Let’s not forget, S S Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 is also set to release in China and looks like the audiences there will have ample of choice in terms of Indian films. The Indian epic currently stands with a worldwide collection of 1690 crores at the box office.

Aamir will be seen in YRF’s Thugs Of Hindostan starring Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Sheikh in lead roles.