Aamir Khan starrer Dangal has taken the box office by storm. The film had released in December last year but still, it continues to rule the box office collections worldwide. It has earned approximately 1116.91 crores at the China box office, whereas in Taiwan the film has collected 38.75 crores.

Dangal had made 202 crores earlier from overseas market, before releasing in China and Taiwan. After adding its Taiwan and China collections, the movie now stands at a whopping mark of 1357.66 crores. For records, it has become the first Indian film in China to make it to the 1100 crore mark.

The film’s worldwide collection is 1900 crores. We wonder whether the film will have a box office collection of 2000 crores worldwide. What do you think about it?

The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles. This is Aamir Khan’s fourth film which has become the highest-grossing Indian film. His other films like PK has collected worldwide 831.50 crores and holds the 2nd position in the list. His second film Dhoom 3 has collected 558 crores worldwide and hold the 6th position in the list whereas 3 Idiots has collected 395 crores worldwide and holds 9th positon.

Apart from these films, Prabhas and Rana Dagubatti starrer Baahubali: The Conclusion – Hindi version holds the third position in the highest-grossing films list with a worldwide collection of 725 crores. The film is all set to release in China soon. Will it break Dangal‘s worldwide collections let us know in the comment section?

Other films in this list are Bhajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Kabali, Kick, Happy New Year and much more.

