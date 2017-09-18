Dangal’s Report Card At The Hong Kong Box Office As It Enters 4th Week

Aamir Khan’s Dangal released at the Hong Kong box office three weeks ago. The movie has entered in its 4th week at the Hong Kong box office. After it’s unbelievable run at the Indian and Chinese box office it was expected the same from the film in Hong Kong too.

In its 1st week at the Hong Kong box office, Aamir Khan’s Dangal collected HK$ 8.6 million (7.04 crores). With such strong start, the movie was destined to have an unstoppable journey at the Hong Kong box office. After completing its 4th weekend of its successful run, Dangal till now has collected HK $ 22,674,564 (18.59 crores) at the box office. The figures undoubtedly are extraordinary and the movie is all set to create some unbeatable records in Hong Kong as well. The film minted 387.39 crores at the Indian box office. The film now stands with a worldwide collection of 1889.58 crores.

He is known as Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist, but Aamir Khan is impressed by the perfectionism that young actress Zaira Wasim pursues for her on screen characters — whether it is for wrestling in Dangal or learning about music for the forthcoming Secret Superstar.

Aamir, who has produced and acted in Secret Superstar, said in a statement, “Zaira does not have any connection with music, like she did not have any connection with wrestling while doing ‘Dangal‘, but she trained for wrestling for Dangal and for Secret Superstar, she has learned guitar, which is a big work.”

Aamir next will be seen in Secret Superstar. It marks the directorial debut of Advait Chandan. Advait previously worked as an assistant director in films like Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd and Kiran Rao’s directorial debut Dhobi Ghat.

The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao and also stars Meher Vij and Raj Arjun in supporting roles. It is set to hit the screens this Diwali (20th October).