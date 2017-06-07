Aamir Khan’s biographical sports drama Dangal has achieved one more milestone at the Chinese box office. It has become the 1st Indian film to cross the 1100 crore mark in China.

The film collected 8.89 crores ($ 1.17 million) yesterday and currently stands with a total collection of 1106.25 crores ($ 171.67 million) in China.

The film has also made a business of 38.50 crores at the Taiwanese box office. So far, Dangal has grossed 1346.75 crores in the international markets and its global collections are nearly 1889.09 crores. This Nitesh Tiwari directorial is now heading towards the 1900 crore mark.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, “Dangal” chronicles the inspiring story of the Phogat sisters, raised to be wrestling champions by their authoritative father.

In an interview to IANS, Aamir spoke about how overwhelmed he is with the response to the sports drama. “While we were hoping that ‘Dangal’ connects with the people of China, not in our wildest dreams we thought that this is the kind of connect we would have. It was unprecedented. We are pleasantly surprised,” said Aamir, whose PK, 3 Idiots and Dhoom 3 also did well in China.

According to him, the reason it has become so huge is that the Chinese connected on an emotional level with the story, the characters and the moments. “I have been reading their reactions on social media. They have been saying things like how the movie moved them and how the characters inspired them so much. It made them realise what their parents went through. Many of them called up their parents and cried. It’s a very emotional reaction. That is what has made the film really work.”

The film stars Aamir as Mahavir Singh Phogat who, despite stiff opposition from his society, trained his daughters to champions, in the most unconventional way.