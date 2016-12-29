Check Out The Day-Wise Collections of Aamir Khan’s Dangal

Aamir Khan starrer Dangal has crossed over 176 crores in just 6 days at the domestic box office. The movie is all set to enter the 200 crore club soon.
Check out the day-wise collections of Dangal right here:
|Day
|Collections (Cr)
|Day 1 (Friday)
|29.78
|Day 2 (Saturday)
|34.82
|Day 3 (Sunday)
|42.41
|Day 4 (Monday)
|25.69
|Day 5 (Tuesday)
|23.09
|Day 6 (Wednesday)
|21.20
|Total
|176.98
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.
