Check Out The Day-Wise Collections of Aamir Khan’s Dangal

Aamir Khan starrer Dangal has crossed over 176 crores in just 6 days at the domestic box office. The movie is all set to enter the 200 crore club soon.

Check out the day-wise collections of Dangal right here:

Day Collections (Cr) Day 1 (Friday) 29.78 Day 2 (Saturday) 34.82 Day 3 (Sunday) 42.41 Day 4 (Monday) 25.69 Day 5 (Tuesday) 23.09 Day 6 (Wednesday) 21.20 Total 176.98

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.