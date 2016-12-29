SHARE

Aamir Khan starrer Dangal has crossed over 176 crores in just 6 days at the domestic box office. The movie is all set to enter the 200 crore club soon.


Check out the day-wise collections of Dangal right here:

Check Out The Day-Wise Collections of Aamir Khan's Dangal
Day Collections (Cr)
Day 1 (Friday)29.78
Day 2 (Saturday)34.82
Day 3 (Sunday)42.41
Day 4 (Monday)25.69
Day 5 (Tuesday)23.09
Day 6 (Wednesday)21.20
Total176.98

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.

