Dangal’s Day One Advance Bookings Report

Aamir Khan starrer Dangal is all set to hit the screens this Friday. It is the big Christmas release this week and is expected to march into January with big numbers. The film directed by Nitesh Tiwari, also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Zaira Wasim, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in lead roles.

The film’s advance bookings have already commenced and it looks like Dangal will have a massive day one collection.

One of the major worries for the makers is definitely the film getting affected by the demonetization move.

Here’s a look at the first day advance bookings report :

Mumbai :

Mumbai is a major circuit when it comes to collections. For Friday, Dangal’s advance bookings for the morning shows looks quite good. With most multiplexes having their first shows going ‘Almost Full’, looks like the weekend could certainly get the housefull boards soon. With approximately 18 shows a day in major multiplexes, the cine goers may not be left with a choice to watch any other film.

Pune:

Pune too is showing a good trend for day one of Dangal. The morning shows are full in most places and also the late evening shows are on a ‘Filling Fast’ mode. Since Dangal is a family film, the Christmas weekend is expected to be hugely beneficial for the film. The single screens too are showing a good booking for matinee shows in the city.

Delhi- NCR:

In Delhi-NCR, the film is trending extremely well. All the major multiplexes are having a housefull first show. Overall, the evening shows too have started off well and the late night Friday shows are also on a filling fast mode. The ticket prices are normal, ranging from Rs 150 to Rs 300.

Bengaluru:

The advance bookings in Bengaluru are looking great mainly for the evening to late evening shows. Morning shows in some places are a already housefull for Friday. Also, at certain places, the night shows are also going housefull.

Kolkata:

In Kolkata too, the bookings looks similar to other cities with maximum footfalls expected for the morning shows. Looking at the first day bookings, it seems the weekend collections will certainly be a stunner.

Chennai:

A good advance booking trend can be seen in Chennai for late night shows with a few of them already being full.

Hyderabad:

Most shows in multiplexes at Hyderabad are almost full, especially the evening shows.

Overall, we are expecting Dangal to kick off with a bang on Friday. With the critics reviews already declaring Dangal to be 2016’s best film, looks like it will turn out to be a box office winner too.