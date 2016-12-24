Aamir Khan starrer Dangal was expected to start with a bang at the box office. The film after receiving rave reviews from the critics as well as celebrities, has taken off to a great start.

According to early estimates, the film has made a collection in the range of 28-30 crores at the domestic box office (including Tamil and Telugu version). The collections are extremely good considering that the film was a non-holiday release.

It has been performing extremely well at the multiplexes, particularly in the metros. In Delhi, UP and other mass centers the film has taken off to a great start and considering it is a family audience watch, the weekend collections are expected to be even bigger.

Looks like, Dangal is all set to become the second highest opening grosser of the year. The business could have been even better, but the de-monetization factor has affected to some extent.