Haanikarak Baapu and his daughters are ruling the box office in China! Aamir Khan starrer biographical movie Dangal doesn’t seem to be in a mood to slow down anytime soon! And we don’t want it to slow down also as we are eagerly waiting for the film to enter the 2000-crore-club at the global box office.

The film, which had collected a whopping $179.41 million in China till Sunday, collected $0.73 million more and now stands with a total of 180.14 million – INR – Rs. 1163 crores.

Dangal currently stands with a global total of 1947.34 crores. We are expecting the film to cross the 2000-crore mark by this week.

Not just Dangal, Aamir’s previous films PK, 3 Idiots and Dhoom 3 also did well in China. PK created history by entering the Rs 100-crore-club in the Chinese box office and collected around Rs 120 crores in the country. Dhoom 3 and 3 Idiots collected $3 million and 3 Idiots $2.2 million in China respectively.

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel had explained the reason for Dangal’s phenomenal success in China in an earlier interview with Koimoi. He had said, “Firstly because of its content and secondly due to Aamir Khan’s previous movies’ track record in the country. Also, he marketed Dangal out there aggressively. He spent 7 days in China, visited several cities and made appeasing comments. Aamir managed to draw the Chinese audience into the theatres to watch Dangal while the film’s content did the rest of the trick.”

On the work front, Aamir is currently shooting with megastar Amitabh Bachchan for the highly anticipated movie Thugs of Hindostan. The film also stars Aamir’s Dhoom 3 actress Katrina Kaif and one of the Dangal girls, Fatima Sana Shaikh, who had essayed the role of (grown up) Geeta Phogat.

Aamir is also gearing up for his home production Secret Superstar, which stars him alongside Meher Vij and Zaira Wasim, who is collaborating with Aamir once again after Dangal, where she played child Geeta Phogat.

Aamir Khan will also be seen essaying India’s first astronaut Rakesh Sharma in Mahesh Mathai’s biographical drama Salute. The film will be produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala along with Aamir Khan himself.

(Note: The collections reported yesterday in dollars were accurate. However, a conversion mistake was done while calculating. We have fixed the calculation in today’s report and regret the inconvenience caused.)