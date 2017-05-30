Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal has turned out to be an undisputed champion at the Chinese box office. Despite entering its 4th week, the film has refused to slow down in China.

The biographical sports drama collected a huge $ 8.05 M (52 crores) on its 25th day and now stands with a grand total of 942 crores. The film is now heading towards the 1000 crore milestone at the Chinese box office.

The film has collected 32 crores in Taiwan, which takes its total overseas business to 1176 crores. Dangal currently stands with a global box office collection of 1718.34 crores.

The Nitesh Tiwari directorial that chronicles the story of the real life Phogat sisters – Geeta and Babita, released in China as “Shuai Jiao Baba” (“Let’s Wrestle, Dad”) on May 5 in around 7,000 screens.

“While we were hoping that ‘Dangal’ connects with the people of China, not in our wildest dreams we thought that this is the kind of connect we would have. It was unprecedented. We are pleasantly surprised,” said Aamir, whose PK, 3 Idiots and Dhoom 3 also did well in China.

Aamir further added, “The reason it has become so huge, according to me, in China is that they connected on an emotional level with the story, the characters and the moments. I have been reading their reactions on social media. They have been saying things like how the movie moved them and how the characters inspired them so much. It made them realise what their parents went through. Many of them called up their parents and cried. It’s a very emotional reaction. That is what has made the film really work.”

“It had a deep impact on women and men, and how we as a society can treat the girl child. It also had a big impact on wrestling. The kind of interest people have taken in wrestling after the film is significant,” he said.

Dangal also features Zaira Wasim, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra, Suhani Bhatnagar and Sakshi Tanwar in key roles.