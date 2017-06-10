Not every day an Indian film gets applauded in Overseas. Aamir Khan starrer Dangal recently was described by a senior Chinese leader as a great film and an example of “cooperation among BRICS nations”. The movie made phenomenal business in China.

Dangal has made total gross collections of around $175.50 Million at the Box Office in China, (INR 1130 crores). With its unprecedented run, it has entered All-time Top 20 Box Office Charts in China. Also, adding one more record to its name – ‘Only non-Chinese/non-Hollywood film in the list of Top 20 Box Office Charts in China’.

Looking at the current trend and its unstoppable run at the Box Office, Dangal’s screening license has been renewed till July 4th. The movie is expected to add more and more moolah.

Trending:

Dangal has collected 1130 crores from China, 39.25 crores from Taiwan, and adding up its previous Overseas collections, the movie’s total business from International Circuit stands at 1371.25 crores.

The worldwide collections of Dangal now stands at a whopping amount of 1913.25 crores.

We wonder whether the film will reach the benchmark of 2000 crores worldwide. What do you think about it?

Trending :

The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles. This is Aamir Khan’s fourth film which has become the highest-grossing Indian film. His other films like PK has collected worldwide 831.50 crores and holds the 2nd position in the list. His second film Dhoom 3 has collected 558 crores worldwide and hold the 6th position in the list whereas 3 Idiots has collected 395 crores worldwide and holds 9th positon.

Apart from these films, Prabhas and Rana Dagubatti starrer Baahubali: The Conclusion – Hindi version holds the third position in the highest-grossing films list with a worldwide collection of 725 crores. The film is all set to release in China soon. Will it break Dangal‘s worldwide collections let us know in the comment section?

Other films in this list are Bhajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Kabali, Kick, Happy New Year and much more.