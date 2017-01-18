Dangal is seeing a decline too after a good jump on Saturday. There was no growth on Sunday and from Monday onwards the film is seeing a fall in numbers.

On 4th Tuesday, the film collected approx 1.15 crore* and there hasn’t been much of a hold despite no real competition around it. The film has collected 372.63 crore* so far and the indications are clear that the lifetime would be around the 380 crore milestone.

Yes, the film is an All Time Blockbuster though one has to add that with nothing else playing well in theaters, Dangal actually had the stage wide open to make a serious dash towards the 400 crore mark.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder