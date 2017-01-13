Box Office – Dangal collects as much in three weeks as sum total of Day One number of 70 releases

Now this one finds an entry in the ‘Bollywood’s Believe It Or Not’ records! In its three week run so far, Dangal has managed to collect 360 crore.

Now this is as much as what 70 mainstream Hindi films had managed to collect on their first day in 2016. Every year, there are 60-80 films that releases with some prominence, be it in terms of star quotient, notable actor or powerful marketing/promotion. These are the ones that make the cut in terms of a notable release. Though there are around 100+ films that see some sort of release, a good number of these just arrive in a show or two in some theaters scattered across the country.

Hence, the collections so far for Dangal are being compared with films that managed to get an all-India arrival at the least and that’s just 70 films. Between them (barring Dangal), they managed just 360 crore on their opening Friday and now the Aamir Khan starrer has managed to reach this mark all by its own itself.

As a matter of fact by the time the fourth weekend is through for the film, and at least 7-8 crore more are added to its total, Dangal would have gone past the sum total of the first Friday collections of *all Hindi films* that released in 2016. That pretty much shows a huge gap between how much this Nitesh Tiwari directed film has managed so far vis-à-vis how dull most of the Fridays right through 2016 have been.

Dangal is now marching towards the 375 crore mark by the end of its fourth week and further to that it would have five more days to make moolah before Raees and Kaabil strike on Wednesday, 25th January.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder