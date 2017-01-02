Box Office – Dangal’s second weekend is bigger than first weekend of almost all Bollywood releases in 2016

Dangal enjoyed a mind-blowing second weekend of 72.94 crore. Now these collections are just out of the world considering the fact that almost all Bollywood biggies in 2016 failed to register these even in their first weekend.

There are only six films that have managed a first weekend of over 50 crore in 2016. This is how they look:

Dangal – 107.01 crore

Sultan – 105.53 crore

M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story – 66 crore

Housefull 3 – 53.31 crore

Fan – 52.35 crore

Rustom – 50.52 crore

This means that with a 72.94 crore second weekend, while Dangal is pretty much competing with itself at the top, the only other 2016 release that managed a better first weekend was Sultan. From there on, none of the other biggies in the list could come even close to 72.94 crore.

It is a clear indication of how the word of mouth has played a very important role in ensuring excellent collections for the film. While an All Time Blockbuster tag is pretty much in the offering, what makes these numbers special is the fact that no one can really put a final number on where would the Nitesh Tiwari directed film ultimately end up.

So far, the film has behaved like a holiday release even without a festival holiday in its 10 day run so far. It is only from today that the regular weekdays would kick-start as people would be back in office for work. However, an out and out positive feedback so far has ensured that those who wait to hear from others about the merits of a film would start trickling in as well. Moreover, there is a third weekend open as well with no competition whatsoever.

Are we looking at Bollywood’s first 400 Crore Club affair? Stay tuned, and we would know very soon!

Note: All numbers as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder