Aamir Khan starrer Dangal is doing phenomenal business at the box office. The film became Aamir’s second 300 crore entrant after PK, which still remains to be the highest grossing film ever.

Till now, there have been four films in the 300 crore club, which include Salman’s Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. While Dangal has already surpassed the collections of Sultan, its next target is to beat Bajrangi Bhaijaan which made a lifetime collection of 320.34 crores at the domestic box office. Currently, Dangal is trending at 313.50 crores and will soon be crossing the 320 crore mark too.

Once it beats Bajrangi Bhaijaan, it will become the second highest grosser of all time. With this, Aamir will reign at the top two positions.

Check out the list of top 10 highest grossing films of all time here: