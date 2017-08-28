Dangal Takes A Phenomenal Start At The Hong Kong Box Office

Aamir Khan’s Dangal is not going to stop when it comes to amassing the huge amount of money at the box office. The film, recently released, in Hong Kong, is doing some amazing business. Already the highest grosser worldwide in India, this Aamir Khan starrer is set to make more records.

Dangal is currently standing tall with the worldwide total of 1868.26 cores making it the highest grossing Indian movie of all time. Indian box office collections sum up to 542.34 crores. These aren’t just numbers, they have set a standard of what Indian films can achieve if made well.

Let’s check out the day wise collections of Dangal at the Hong Kong box office:

Previews – HK$ 586,897

Thursday – HK$ 668,336

Friday – HK$ 811,180

Saturday – HK$ 1,579,755

Sunday – HK$ 1,572,353

Total: HK$ 5,218,521

Nitesh Tiwari might have said that he was willing to wait for a few years for superstar Aamir Khan to be part of his blockbuster Dangal and showed interest in casting actor Varun Dhawan in his next, but the filmmaker says he doesn’t write scripts with an actor in mind.

“I don’t write keeping an actor in mind. Only after I have finished my writing, I start to think about who would be the best person to play that role. And if he or she is willing to play that role then he or she is definitely worth the wait,” Tiwari, who bagged the Best Director award for Dangal in Melbourne.

Aamir Khan’s next is Secret Superstar which is a musical drama written and directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir and Kiran Rao. The film also stars Zaira Wasim and Meher Vij. It marks the directorial debut of Advait. He previously has worked as an assistant director in films like Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd and Kiran Rao’s directorial debut Dhobi Ghat.

