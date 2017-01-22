Aamir Khan starrer Dangal is unstoppable at the moment. The film picked up over the fifth weekend once again. It collected 2.10 crores on Saturday. The film now stands with a collection of 378.24 crores at the domestic box office.

Since none of the new releases is performing well, Dangal still continues to win the audiences. It is still the prime choice of movie goers.

The film is now close to the grossing 380 crores at the box office which will be another milestone in itself.

The Nitesh Tiwari film has now also been made tax free in MP. It stars Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles.