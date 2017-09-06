Dangal Sets New Benchmarks At The Hong Kong Box Office

Dangal is just not done making money but winning people’s hearts worldwide. With India and China conquered, it took Hong Kong by storm. It opened in the second spot and soon claimed the first place. And now, it is just minting money at the box office non-stop.

Dangal released in India last year and earned 542.23 crores at the Indian box office, surpassing the collections of Aamir Khan’s 2014 movie PK and Salman Khan’s 2016 blockbuster Sultan. Aamir’s Dangal released in China in May this year and ruled the box office for several days, thereby achieving the fifth spot on Forbes’s list of highest earning non-Hollywood films in ‘cinema history.’

The movie has collected an amount of $ 600,237 (0.51 lakhs ) on its 2nd Tuesday and the movie now stands with a total of $ 14,799,525 (12.15 cr.) Dangal is based on wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat’s life, who trained his daughters Geeta and Babita Kumari to be world-class wrestlers, both of whom have won medals at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

In the film, Aamir Khan features Mahavir Singh Phogat, debutants Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra feature as Geeta and Babita respectively. Zaira Wasim played the younger version of Geeta Phogat for which she won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress. Dangal also stars Sakshi Tanwar in a key role.The movie won four awards at the 62nd Filmfare Awards including Best Film, Best Director (Nitesh Tiwari) and Best Actor (Aamir Khan).

The movie is inching closer towards a mammoth amount which will be extremely difficult to break by any Bollywood movie. It would be interesting to see which will be the next Bollywood movie to climb this mountain of records set by Dangal. Aamir Khan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Secret Superstar and shooting of Thugs Of Hindostan. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Sheikh in lead roles.