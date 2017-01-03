On its second Monday, Dangal collected 13.45 crore more. While these are huge numbers indeed on absolute terms itself, even on a relative note these are very good collections considering the fact that the second Friday was 18.59 crore. The fall from then to now has been minimal and to think of it, yesterday was a working day with many resuming office after an extended period of celebrations.

In fact the collections of the second Monday are still amongst the Top-10 biggest Day One of 2016, which pretty much tells the tale:

Sultan – 36.54 crore [Day 1]

Dangal – 29.78 crore [Day 1]

M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story – 21.3 crore [Day 1]

Fan – 19.2 crore [Day 1]

Housefull 3 – 15.2 crore [Day 1]

Rustom – 14.11 crore [Day 1]

Dangal – 13.45 crore [Day 11]

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – 13.30 crore [Day 1]

Airlift – 12.35 crore [Day 1]

Baaghi – 11.94 crore [Day 1]

To be able to collect on such huge levels even when the film has already been in the running for 10 days is a feat worthy enough to be celebrated. Such kind of collections have been unparalleled and yet again reaffirm how the Nitesh Tiwari directed film has worked as a package across every segment of audiences and right through A, B as well as C centers. In fact the manner in which the film is going currently, even its second Tuesday would find a place in this list!

The film has now collected 284.69 crore and would enter the 300 Crore Club by tomorrow.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

