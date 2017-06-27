Aamir Khan’s blockbuster film Dangal is creating History at the worldwide box office. The craze for the film doesn’t seem to die among the Chinese audience.

According to Forbes Magazine’s latest report, the sports biopic has become the first Indian movie in the history to earn Rs. 2000 crores (307 million USD) worldwide after it earned Rs. 2.5 crore on its 53rd day at the China box office. The film has collected 542.34 crores gross at the Indian box office.

Earlier, the Aamir Khan-starrer became the only non-Hollywood film to be listed among the top 16 highest-grossing films of all time at the China box office. And, now the film has become the fifth highest-grossing non-English film in the history and the highest-grossing live actions sports film of 2017.

The film has already beaten movies like Captain America: Civil War, xXx: Return Of Xander Cage, Transformers: Dark Of The Moon, Titanic 3D, and The Jungle Book to take the 16th position in the top highest-grossing films of all time list at the China box office. Aamir Khan’s blockbuster is now behind world’s biggest hits Avatar and Chris Pratt’s Jurassic World, which hold position at number 15 and 14, respectively at the China box office.

On the work front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in Secret Superstar alongside Zaira Wasim which is slated to hit theaters on August 4 and the actor is also set to share the silver screen with Amitabh Bachchan in Thugs Of Hindostan. The film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh in lead roles. While Aamir had worked with Fatima in Dangal, Katrina was his actress in the thirds installment of YRF’s Dhoom franchise.