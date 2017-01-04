Dangal had another good day in theaters as it brought in 10.46 crore more on Tuesday. With this, the collections have now reached 295.14 crore. The film is now just a few crore away from entering the 300 Crore Club and the feat would be achieved by this afternoon itself.

This would make it Aamir Khan’s second triple century (after PK). The only other superstar with two triple centuries to his name is Salman Khan (Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan).

The film is holding on quite well and is set to stay on at a double digit score today and tomorrow as well. One now waits to see whether collections in the upwards of 10 crore would be achieved on the third Friday too. If that happens (a tough task though), it would be yet another record waiting to be grabbed by the Aamir Khan starrer.