Dangal All Set To Cross 900 Cr Mark At The Worldwide Box Office

Aamir Khan starrer Dangal was the first Bollywood film to cross the 380 crore mark at the domestic box office. After its release in China recently, the film has been making a huge business in the Chinese markets too.

Previously, Aamir’s PK too was received extremely well in China and now Dangal too is on the similar lines, the film has collected 149 crores in six days of its release. The film is set to cross the 150 crore mark in China today, thus taking its worldwide collections to over 900 crores.

Dangal will become the first Bollywood film to make it to 900 crores worldwide and soon also might become the first ever 1000 crore grosser. It will be second Indian film after Baahubali 2 to achieve this feat.

Aamir Khan also made sure to make a quick visit to China for the premiere of his film there. Directed by Nitish Tiwari, the film also stars Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra and Sakshi Tanwar in lead roles.

Reacting to the overwhelming response to the movie, Aamir told IANS over email: “Me and the entire team of ‘Dangal’ are very touched with the love and affection that our film ‘Dangal’ is getting in China. I have been visiting Chinese social media websites and reading translations of the reactions. It is truly moving to see such a strong emotional bond that the Chinese have with our film.”

“On behalf of our entire team, I would like to thank our Chinese audience and want them to know that we are all so happy. And I would like to thank our distributors in China for giving our film such a nice release.”

A biopic of former Indian wrestler Mahavir Phogat, “Dangal” had also resonated well with the Indian audience, generating over Rs 385 crore ticket sales upon its release in India.