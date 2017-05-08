After shattering many Bollywood box office records at the domestic market, Aamir Khan’s Dangal has scored a huge figure in its opening weekend in China. The biographical sports drama has collected $5.05 million (32.48 crores) on Sunday and now stands with a grand total of $11.30 million (72.68 crores) at the Box Office in China.

So far, PK was the only Indian movie to have crossed Rs 100 crore in China and it had done so in 16 days after its release.

Dangal is all set to become the 2nd film to achieve this feat and that too very rapidly.

Dangal was released as “Shuai Jiao Baba”, which means “Let’s Wrestle, Dad”.

The producers said it would release in a record-breaking 9,000 screens in China, but as per trade experts, it has released in 7,000 screens out of the country’s nearly 40,000 screens. According to reports, one of the big cinema chains has not shown interest in the movie. Still, it is doing well.

Talking about his fan following in China Aamir Khan said, “There is a lot of similarity in our cultures. I’m comfortable with Chinese people. I feel closer to people in China than in the West. A closer connection I feel. I can feel the emotion when I come to China. It is something that I really cherish. I’ve been acting for many years. In the beginning, none of my films was popular in China, especially with youth in China. Then Dhoom 3 and PK have also done so well here. It makes me very happy that my work gets so much love from China.”

Other actors in the movie include Sakshi Tanwar, apart from debutantes Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar.

The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who previously helmed Bhoothnath Returns and it is produced under the of Aamir Khan Productions and UTV Motion Pictures.